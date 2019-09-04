PSU news by
Penn State Comes Out On Top In Big Ten Bar Crawl Competition

Steffen Blanco
By Rory Pelella
9/4/19 4:01 am

Penn State is 100%…that party school.

After a Sylly Week Bar Crawl swept through State College and ignited some competition among several Big Ten campuses, Penn State managed to rally from behind and ultimately come out on top as the winner school that loves drinking the most.

The competition, organized by LineLeap, was intended to find out which Big Ten could attract the most participants and solidify itself as the conference’s best party school. But let’s be honest. Did Penn Staters really need an extra incentive to go out and get drunk during sylly week?

After trailing both Michigan and Wisconsin a couple weeks ago, Nittany Nation made an impressive last-minute effort to take the lead with 1,200 participants. Wisconsin finished with 850, while Michigan closed out the competition with 750 total participants.

The competition was so successful that co-founder of LineLeap, Max Schauff, says the company plans to organize another bar crawl before spring graduation. When that happens, Penn State will look to defend its crown and maintain bragging rights.

Rory Pelella

Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors.

