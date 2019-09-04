Penn State Hoops’ Danill Kasatkin Leaving Team To Play Professionally

Penn State men’s basketball’s Danill Kasatkin is leaving the team to pursue a professional career, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Best wishes to Daniil Kasatkin as he pursues professional playing opportunities! https://t.co/7aZdYCZTfd #ClimbWithUs — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) September 4, 2019

“[Kasatkin] took a unique path when he left Russia to come to the United States and play basketball,” head coach Pat Chambers said. “He had an exceptional work ethic and helped make our team better. We’re excited for him in his decision to play professionally and look forward to seeing him excel in his career.”

The forward played in just three games for the Nittany Lions last season for a total of eight minutes.

Overseas, Kasatkin was a major component of the Russian U20 National Team this past summer in the 2019 FIBA U20 European Championship. He averaged 20 minutes per game in the tournament in addition to shooting 4/9 from beyond the arch. Kasatkin’s efforts carried Russia’s team to the semifinals, which resulted in a loss to Belgium.

Although it’s sad to see him go, Kasatkin’s loss shouldn’t affect the Nittany Lions’ upcoming season too much. Instead, the team will rely on players such as Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins, and Myles Dread as it contends for an NCAA tournament appearance.

