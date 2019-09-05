PSU news by
Lady Lions Release 2019-2020 Broadcast Schedule

By Matt DiSanto
9/5/19 7:11 pm

Penn State women’s basketball has finalized its 2019-2020 television broadcast schedule after the Big Ten unveiled its league-wide national broadcast selections Thursday afternoon.

Penn State’s first nationally televised game will come when the team heads to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers on Saturday, January 4 at 4 p.m. The game will be shown on the Big Ten Network as well as BTN+.

Later that month, the Lady Lions will welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to the Bryce Jordan Center for a Big Ten match-up. The contest will be featured on Big Ten Network starting at 6 p.m.

Last, Penn State will travel to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers on Big Ten Network on Sunday, January 26. A game time for the match-up will be determined at a later date.

The Nittany Lions’ match-ups against Michigan (home on February 27) and Michigan State (away on March 1) have the possibility of being broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The network will make the decision at a later date once the playoff implications of both games are considered. If the games aren’t picked up, fans can stream them on BTN+.

The 2019-2020 season will be Carolyn Kieger’s first as head coach of the Nittany Lions. She and the Lady Lions will kick off the season on November 5 when they travel to Maryland to take on Towson.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

