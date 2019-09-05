[Photo Story] Relive The Jonas Brothers After Party At Champs Downtown

Champs Downtown hosted an after party to celebrate the Jonas Brothers’ concert at the Bryce Jordan Center, and it definitely didn’t disappoint.
Even though the event was dubbed as an after party, the bar was packed throughout the Jonas Brothers’ BJC concert, which began at 7:30 p.m. Jordan McGraw — the opening act on the “Happiness Begins” tour — was announced as the performer for the after party in advance. However, Champs also announced a “special guest DJ,” which was kept a secret until Joe Jonas himself showed up and started spinning records on the stage.

Nick Jonas let the crowd know that, “Nobody knows how to party like Penn State,” and he was certainly right. The Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour took its historic stop in Happy Valley for a night students will never forget.
