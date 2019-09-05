[Photo Story] Relive The Jonas Brothers After Party At Champs Downtown

Champs Downtown hosted an after party to celebrate the Jonas Brothers’ concert at the Bryce Jordan Center, and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

Even though the event was dubbed as an after party, the bar was packed throughout the Jonas Brothers’ BJC concert, which began at 7:30 p.m. Jordan McGraw — the opening act on the “Happiness Begins” tour — was announced as the performer for the after party in advance. However, Champs also announced a “special guest DJ,” which was kept a secret until Joe Jonas himself showed up and started spinning records on the stage.

Relive all that and more through our photo story of the night:

When we say Champs was packed, we aren’t exaggerating… (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

… seriously, Champs was insane all night as anticipation built for the evening’s “special guest DJ.” (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

They may not have had tickets to the JoBros’ concert at the BJC, but everybody was still in good spirits during the after party. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

While everyone was having a good time, an ice sculpture was delivered to the corner of the bar… (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

… the second part of it came in a bit later. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Last night was a solid reminder that it is, in fact, Dirty Sprite szn. One bartender said he served more than 100 of these bad boys throughout the evening. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

DJ Rictor spent most of the night hyping up the crowd with plenty of remixes. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

The moment everyone at Champs had been waiting for finally arrived at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

As the special guest DJ, Jonas needed a bit of instruction on how to keep Champs bumping. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Just look at the pure concentration on the man’s face. Having the aux is one thing, but DJing for a huge crowd at a college bar requires an entirely different level of focus. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Nick Jonas wasn’t a guest DJ, but he still stopped by to say hello to everybody at Champs. Kevin Jonas was a no-show, though. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

After Nick’s brief on-stage appearance, it was quickly back to DJing for Joe. I think he was starting to get the hang of it. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

There was time for Joe to take a quick dance break on stage… (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

… and he even took some photos/videos of the crowd as a keepsake. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Once the DJing was all said and done, Champs manager Dante Lucchesi came on stage to thank Joe for helping his bar during the #BarstoolBestBar contest. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Lucchesi took that a step further by presenting Joe with a belt as a token of his gratitude. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

Jordan McGraw’s promised performance was an excellent ending to a fun night in Happy Valley. (Photo: Mikey Mandarino | Onward State)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

