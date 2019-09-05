Tickets On Sale For The Book Of Mormon At Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK (Tuesday, Sept. 10)—Tickets are on sale for the national tour of “The Book of Mormon,” winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical.

The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State will present “The Book of Mormon” at Eisenhower Auditorium for seven performances—7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 12; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13.

Tickets will be available at the Eisenhower Auditorium (weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center (weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the Bryce Jordan Center (weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); by visiting cpa.psu.edu; or by calling 814-863-0255 or 800-ARTS-TIX. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (814) 863-0389.

“The Book of Mormon” features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The show also features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.

“The Book of Mormon” is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Parker, Lopez, Stone), Best Book (Parker, Lopez, Stone), Best Direction (Nicholaw, Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Pask), Best Lighting Design (MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Hochman, Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for “The Book of Mormon” is available on Ghostlight Records.

For more information, visit www.BookofMormonTheMusical.com. Follow “The Book of Mormon” on Facebook and on Twitter.

Find the Center for the Performing Arts on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram.

