UPUA Funds Resume Printing, Pushes Back Part-Time Job Fair

The 14th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association convened for its second meeting of the semester Wednesday night in the HUB. The assembly rescheduled the annual part-time job fair and passed legislation to establish Red Zone Action Week as well as a resume printing initiative.

Vickie Clauer, a program assistant for Career Services, kicked off the night with a special presentation on the university’s Professional Attire Closet, which provides dress clothes to students in need at no charge. Clauer noted the initiative’s success around the time of the fall career fair and encouraged community members to volunteer their time to the service and donate their unneeded clothes at drop-off locations around campus. Donation receptacles can be found at Hintz Alumni Center, Bank of America Career Services Center, and Smeal Business Building.

Next, President Laura McKinney delivered her second report of the 2019-2020 school year.

McKnney touched on her first meeting with the Penn State Student Fee Board, noting that the group spent a large portion of the meeting reviewing operating procedures since just three returning members are on the current board.

McKinney also said she’ll be meeting with officials at Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) to discuss how UPUA can support mental health initiatives at Penn State. She added that she’ll be a sitting member on the mental health task force that the Centre County Commissioner’s Office and State College Borough Council are jointly forming.

Additionally, McKinney mentioned her plans to establish a “Lunch With Laura” initiative in the same vein as former UPUA President Cody Heaton’s “Eatin’ With Heaton” campaign. The president will meet with students for some “good talks” and “good food” throughout the year.

Before moving on to legislation, the assembly confirmed Freshman Council Directors Sophie Haiman and Celeste Fernandes as well as Director of Technology Spencer Davis. The trio was sworn in alongside Division of Undergraduate Studies Representative Emmanuel Almonte.

Legislation

The assembly kicked off the legislative portion of Wednesday night’s meeting with a bill to provide free resume printing for students for Fall Career Days. Members funded $675 for the bill, which covers the cost of approximately 10,000 total resumes. Students can print up to 10 free resumes at Copy Central in the HUB from September 9 to September 30. Unsurprisingly, the bill passed unanimously.

Next, members proposed a bill that would establish Red Zone Action Week from Monday, September 9, through Friday, September 13. The annual event provides students with resources both on and off campus related to sexual violence awareness and prevention, including free condoms, bookmarks, and other items. After members corrected a few arithmetic errors, $1,477 was allocated for the project. The bill passed unanimously.

Last, a bill was introduced to push back the third-annual part-time job fair from Thursday, September 5, to Thursday, October 10. Members cited “unforeseen circumstances” including resignations and summer vacation in explaining why the September date was unable to be accomplished. After a a bit of heated discussion, the bill passed 22-5.

Following a few executive reports and comments by committee chairs, the 14th Assembly promptly adjourned at 7:33 p.m. — just in time to catch the Jonas Brothers at the BJC.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

