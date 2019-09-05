PSU news by
We Want To Hear Your Horror Move-In Stories

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Ryen Gailey
9/5/19 4:06 am

It’s no secret that when students moved in last week they were finding their dorms, apartments, and houses in all kinds of horrible condition. Whether it was old food wrappers found under your dresser, or that loathed extra bed your rental company refuses to take out of your apartment, we feel your pain.

The epitome of student living in State College for most places (I.E. NOT The Rise or The Met) means shitty living, but regardless, there are some standards that have just fallen way below the mark. Somehow the place you toured almost a year ago looks nothing like you remember, and suddenly you’re screwed.

Fill out this form and let us know your terrible stories about the joy that is move-in day. To send any photos or additional information, please email [email protected]!

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

