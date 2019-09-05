We Want To Hear Your Horror Move-In Stories
It’s no secret that when students moved in last week they were finding their dorms, apartments, and houses in all kinds of horrible condition. Whether it was old food wrappers found under your dresser, or that loathed extra bed your rental company refuses to take out of your apartment, we feel your pain.
The epitome of student living in State College for most places (I.E. NOT The Rise or The Met) means shitty living, but regardless, there are some standards that have just fallen way below the mark. Somehow the place you toured almost a year ago looks nothing like you remember, and suddenly you’re screwed.
Fill out this form and let us know your terrible stories about the joy that is move-in day. To send any photos or additional information, please email [email protected]!
