Penn State Football Ranked No. 13 In AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football was ranked at No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.
The Nittany Lions got off to a dismal start in their week 2 game, but they outscored Buffalo 38-3 in the second half en route to a 45-13 victory. Sean Clifford threw four touchdowns — two to Pat Freiermuth, and another pair to Jahan Dotson — and racked up 279 passing yards against the Bulls, and a John Reid pick-six at the start of the second half completely turned the tide of Saturday night’s contest.
James Franklin’s program began the season at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll, and it’s now earned a ranking in the poll for 43 consecutive weeks. That’s the fifth-longest active streak in college football behind Alabama (182 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (116), Clemson (71), and Oklahoma (45).
In addition to the new AP Top 25 poll, Penn State checked in at No. 11 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The team moved up three spots in that poll after spending the preseason and first week of the regular season at No. 14.
No. 13 Penn State (2-0) will round out its non-conference schedule with a match-up against Pitt (1-1) this weekend. Kickoff is slated for noon Saturday back at Beaver Stadium.
