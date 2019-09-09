PSU news by
Bob Dylan To Perform At Eisenhower Auditorium November 15

Sam Panko | Onward State
By Ryen Gailey
9/9/19 9:47 am

Bob Dylan and his Band will return to Penn State Friday, November 15 with a performance at Eisenhower Auditorium on November 15 in association with Madison House and Penn State.

Dylan last visited State College almost nine years ago, and this will be his fifth trip overall. The show will be part of Dylan’s Never Ending Tour, which has kept the legendary lyricist and his band on the road continuously since 1988.

World-famous for classics like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are a-Changing,” Dylan has been a major cultural figure since he first broke onto the music scene more than fifty years ago.

Dylan will take the stage at 8 p.m. and tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be either $89.50 or $63.50. Students will be able to purchase the tickets at a $25 discount.

Tickets will be available online, or can be purchased at the Eisenhower Auditorium, State Theatre, or the Bryce Jordan Center. For students to purchase the discounted tickets they must purchase them at the Eisenhower Auditorium box office and a valid student ID is needed.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

