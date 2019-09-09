Penn State Women’s Volleyball’s Kaitlyn Hord Named Big Ten Player Of The Week
No. 4 Penn State women’s volleyball’s Kaitlyn Hord earned this week’s Big Ten Player of the Week award, the conference announced this afternoon.
Hord’s dominant play throughout this weekend’s Cyclone Invitational certainly qualifies her for the nod. The Lexington, Kentucky native racked up 20 kills on .545 hitting over Penn State’s sweeps against Iowa State and LSU. She also tallied seven blocks and a service ace in the tournament. Contrary to the Big Ten’s tweet, Jonni Parker led the Nittany Lions in kills throughout the tournament with 21, not Hord.
The middle blocker’s efforts this past weekend also resulted in a nomination for Cyclone Invitational MVP. Hord joined fellow Nittany Lions Jonni Parker and Kendall White on the Cyclone Invitational’s all-tournament team.
This is Hord’s first nomination for the weekly honor. Previously, she earned a nod for Big Ten Freshman of the Week in 2018. The last Nittany Lion to be named Big Ten Player of the Week was Haleigh Washington way back in November 2017.
Hord and her teammates will return to Rec Hall Friday night for a 2018 NCAA Elite Eight rematch against No. 1 Stanford at 9:00 p.m. The team will also take on No. 10 Oregon at 8:00 p.m. the next day.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Gameday Observations: Buffalo
Few things are better than an early-September night game.
Penn Staters Show Support For Buffalo Punter Evan Finegan After Leg Injury
Finegan broke his tibia and fibula in the third quarter of Buffalo’s 45-13 defeat to Penn State on Saturday night.
Send this to a friend
Comments