Penn State Women’s Volleyball’s Kaitlyn Hord Named Big Ten Player Of The Week

No. 4 Penn State women’s volleyball’s Kaitlyn Hord earned this week’s Big Ten Player of the Week award, the conference announced this afternoon.

Kaitlyn Hord of @PennStateVBALL is the #B1GVolleyball Player of the Week after leading the Nittany Lions to a 2-0 weekend, averaging 3.3 kills per set and a .545 hitting % pic.twitter.com/7Km9nN1kfh — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) September 9, 2019

Hord’s dominant play throughout this weekend’s Cyclone Invitational certainly qualifies her for the nod. The Lexington, Kentucky native racked up 20 kills on .545 hitting over Penn State’s sweeps against Iowa State and LSU. She also tallied seven blocks and a service ace in the tournament. Contrary to the Big Ten’s tweet, Jonni Parker led the Nittany Lions in kills throughout the tournament with 21, not Hord.

The middle blocker’s efforts this past weekend also resulted in a nomination for Cyclone Invitational MVP. Hord joined fellow Nittany Lions Jonni Parker and Kendall White on the Cyclone Invitational’s all-tournament team.

This is Hord’s first nomination for the weekly honor. Previously, she earned a nod for Big Ten Freshman of the Week in 2018. The last Nittany Lion to be named Big Ten Player of the Week was Haleigh Washington way back in November 2017.

Hord and her teammates will return to Rec Hall Friday night for a 2018 NCAA Elite Eight rematch against No. 1 Stanford at 9:00 p.m. The team will also take on No. 10 Oregon at 8:00 p.m. the next day.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Gameday Observations: Buffalo Few things are better than an early-September night game.