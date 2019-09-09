Penn Staters Show Support For Buffalo Punter Evan Finegan After Leg Injury

After Buffalo punter Evan Finegan suffered a gruesome leg injury during Penn State football’s 45-13 victory over the Bulls this weekend, many Penn Staters expressed their well wishes and support.

Finegan said on Twitter he underwent surgery for a broken tibia and fibula on Sunday. He suffered the injury in the third quarter when Journey Brown dove to try and block his punt.

I ask you to keep me in your prayers as I receive surgery on my broken fibula and tibia today. The medical staff from Penn State and UB have done an incredible job taking care of me. I am fortunate to be in such great hands. — Evan Finegan (@efinegan40) September 8, 2019

Every player on Penn State and Buffalo’s benches took a knee while doctors tended to Finegan immediately after his injury. Head coach James Franklin began his postgame press conference with a supportive message for him

“Before I get into anything else, obviously want to make sure that our thoughts are with their punter, Evan Finegan,” Franklin said. “You never like to see that on either side of the ball for either team. We want to make sure that we do anything that we can to help support them while they’re in town, but our thoughts are with him.”

Some of Penn State football’s specialists — including punter Blake Gillikin and kickoff specialist Jordan Stout — reached out to Finegan after the game on Twitter. Penn State assistant AD for strategic communications Kris Petersen also offered her well wishes for the punter.

Prayers for my boy @efinegan40 much love man and a great game! — Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) September 8, 2019

Please keep @efinegan40 in your thoughts and prayers today and continue to do so throughout his recovery. God has a plan for you brother, turn this into an unbelievable comeback! — Blake Gillikin (@blakegillikin) September 8, 2019

Prayers for my brotha @efinegan40 much love homie God has a plan. — Vlad Hilling (@vladhilling) September 8, 2019

Hoping for a speedy recovery for you, Evan! https://t.co/xyTUG1FlED — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) September 8, 2019

On top of that, Finegan received an outpouring of support from fans across the country — including Penn Staters.

Calling All Penn State Fans : please pray for @UBFootball player @efinegan40 as he undergoes surgery. No one wants to see any player hurt. Evan , We Are Praying For You. Glad you have your family with you. May God continue to love, bless & heal you. God Speed. — Sue (@SueFrancisMook) September 8, 2019

Awful news ! The #WEARE family is behind you ! Get better soon! https://t.co/GlhOpSDSiv — Zander Raphaelidis (@chazz_meister) September 8, 2019

Prayers and good thoughts for you, Evan. Wishing you a successful surgery and speedy recovery. God bless you! — Beth Abrams (@Swim25Mom) September 8, 2019

@efinegan40 Hey Evan, PSU alum here – praying for a full recovery. Hang in there man! — Jeff Kitchen (@jeffbkitchen) September 8, 2019

Prayers up @efinegan40. Big comeback coming out of you — Connor (@csexton11) September 8, 2019

@efinegan40 sending love your way bro — Brian Sexton (@_Sexton) September 8, 2019

Prayers for Evan Finegan right now — Andrew Baglini (@AndrewBaglini4) September 8, 2019

Onward State would also like to send its best wishes to Finegan as he begins his recovery.

