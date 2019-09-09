Penn Staters Show Support For Buffalo Punter Evan Finegan After Leg Injury
After Buffalo punter Evan Finegan suffered a gruesome leg injury during Penn State football’s 45-13 victory over the Bulls this weekend, many Penn Staters expressed their well wishes and support.
Finegan said on Twitter he underwent surgery for a broken tibia and fibula on Sunday. He suffered the injury in the third quarter when Journey Brown dove to try and block his punt.
Every player on Penn State and Buffalo’s benches took a knee while doctors tended to Finegan immediately after his injury. Head coach James Franklin began his postgame press conference with a supportive message for him
“Before I get into anything else, obviously want to make sure that our thoughts are with their punter, Evan Finegan,” Franklin said. “You never like to see that on either side of the ball for either team. We want to make sure that we do anything that we can to help support them while they’re in town, but our thoughts are with him.”
Some of Penn State football’s specialists — including punter Blake Gillikin and kickoff specialist Jordan Stout — reached out to Finegan after the game on Twitter. Penn State assistant AD for strategic communications Kris Petersen also offered her well wishes for the punter.
On top of that, Finegan received an outpouring of support from fans across the country — including Penn Staters.
Onward State would also like to send its best wishes to Finegan as he begins his recovery.
