University Libraries To Host Open House September 11-12

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
9/10/19 4:10 am

The annual Library Open House will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 11 and 12 with a slate full of activities planned at six libraries on campus.

Students can take self-guided tours and participate in various activities while collecting cool prizes along the way. From free t-shirts and water bottles, to fancy Penn State pens and a mysterious “grand prize,” there’s plenty of incentives — other than simply getting credit for a class — for joining in on the fun.

More than anything, students will be able to familiarize themselves with the services and resources available at several of the libraries on campus. Students will also get to see the new renovations at Pattee Library.

The open house will be particularly useful for the remainder of the semester, especially if students are looking to find some clutch study spots and cool technology to help them survive any exam or project that might come their way.

