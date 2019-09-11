PSU news by
[Photo Story] State College LION Bash 2019

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Michael Tauriello
9/11/19 4:10 am

The Borough of State College government hosted its annual Living In One Neighborhood (LION) Bash on South Allen Street Tuesday.

The fair featured dozens of different promotions of services available to all residents around the Borough. Ranging from Jersey Mike’s Subs to Campus Recreation, there was something for everyone to find.

Plenty of performers took their talents to South Allen for the Bash, some playing old favorites like “American Pie” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

With the music, many danced like no one was watching.

In addition to dancing, children also hula-hooped and played hopscotch.

3 Dots, an organization that makes anonymous ideas reality, had quite the presentation. Its display featured a rocket, costumes, and a ball pit of ideas contributed from the crowd.

Right next to the 3 Dots setup, this dog was lounging and basking in one last summer night. We’ll revisit the topic of how many dogs there were later on.

Magicians were also roaming about South Allen. Even after taking these photos and studying them intently, we still couldn’t tell you what his secret is.

Cake and cupcakes were enjoyed by all who walked by the Municipal Building. Both sweet treats featured designs of the Borough of State College.

It seemed like Beaver Stadium with all these tailgate games.

Plenty of dogs were out at the Bash. None of them had an Instagram page except for Miles, a Jack Russell pug mix. (@myjugmilo)

Our old friend from earlier woke up and found a shirt to wear.

…and a new friend, too!

But how many LION Bashes would be complete without the lion?

Zero LION Bashes, that’s how many.

About the Author

Michael Tauriello

Michael is a sophomore majoring in industrial engineering, hailing from just outside of Frederick, Maryland. He is an avid fan of almost anything '80s, ranging from the Phil Collins era of Genesis to Harrison Ford's golden years of acting. You can find him on Twitter retweeting memes that he thought were funny or making fun of the latest Twitter craze @mtauriello_.

