Alcohol To Be Sold At Pegula Ice Arena During Penguins-Sabres NHL Preseason Game

Penn State men’s hockey announced that beer will be sold at Pegula Ice Arena’s concession stands during the NHL preseason game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres that’s set to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 16.

In addition to beer sales, wine will be sold in the premium sections of Pegula Ice Arena — including the suites on the upper level of the rink. There will also be a designated driver program available at the game.

You’ll be required to show valid identification if you choose to buy alcohol, and Penn State Athletics encourages fans who do drink at the game to do so responsibly. Alcohol was not sold at either of the first two NHL preseason games played at Pegula Ice Arena in 2016 and 2017.

Selling alcohol at college sports venues has been a hot topic of discussion in the past few months. The SEC voted to lift stadium-wide bans on alcohol sales at its football games on May 31, and some universities — including Georgia and Texas A&M — took advantage of this change. In 2016, Penn State’s Board of Trustees recommended selling alcohol at the athletic venues that host concerts and larger-scale pro sporting events such as the NHL Winter Classic.

“The impetus is around hospitality and driving value around the fanbase,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said in May 2016. “This would be a significant seven-figure per year [initiative]. It is not about the sale of alcohol — Penn State simply wouldn’t attract the big events such as a Winter Classic without the sale of alcohol.”

On top of the implementation of alcohol sales, Penn State announced that tickets for the game are still available via Ticketmaster. You can secure a standing-room only ticket for $22, and student tickets are still available for $25.

Parking for the game is still available, too, and it’ll cost anywhere from $10 to $25, depending on where you choose to park. The Beaver Stadium West and Jordan East lots will include cash-only parking for $10, but Penn State permit holders can park in these spaces for free.

Additionally, you can park in the Wagner lot for $25 in cash prior to the game. If you want to get your parking secured in advance, spots in the Shields Lot are available for $23 here.

Additionally, the shops at Pegula Ice Arena will sell a select amount of Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins merchandise and a commemorative game puck for $9.98.

