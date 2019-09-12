Doggie’s To Host Vintage Penn State Clothing Pop-Up Shop

The new and popular vintage clothing Instagram account Joe Pa’s Closet will be hosting its first-ever pop-up shop this week. The event will be a part of Doggie’s Pub’s throwback night and be hosted at the bar on Thursday, September 12 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

A selection of items will be for sale at discounted prices, including sweatshirts, jackets, and shirts. These items date back to previous Rose Bowl appearances, Fiesta Bowls, and National Championship t-shirts. Students looking to purchase some old fashioned gear right in time for this weekend’s game can stop at the bar, if they are 21 and up, of course, and make purchases in either cash (preferred) or Venmo.

Joe Pa’s Closet posted for the first time last January and has grown to a 6,000-follower account with an extensive inventory of throwback Penn State swag. Customers buy merchandise auction-style or via giveaways.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

