Doggie’s To Host Vintage Penn State Clothing Pop-Up Shop
The new and popular vintage clothing Instagram account Joe Pa’s Closet will be hosting its first-ever pop-up shop this week. The event will be a part of Doggie’s Pub’s throwback night and be hosted at the bar on Thursday, September 12 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
A selection of items will be for sale at discounted prices, including sweatshirts, jackets, and shirts. These items date back to previous Rose Bowl appearances, Fiesta Bowls, and National Championship t-shirts. Students looking to purchase some old fashioned gear right in time for this weekend’s game can stop at the bar, if they are 21 and up, of course, and make purchases in either cash (preferred) or Venmo.
View this post on Instagram
Hey guys!! Big news, tomorrow, Thursday the 12th I will be having my first ever pop up shop at @doggiespubstatecollege :)!!!!!! Part of Doggies throwback Thursday night, I’ll be set up from 6:30pm-9:30pm Doggies is right across from sheetz downtown! everything you see in the photo will be for sale, as well as around 40 other items(I’m having a hard time deciding what to bring). Keep an eye out on my page in the mean time because I’ll be posting other things that will be available! Please stop by to look at what I got and to say hi, I’m very excited for this opportunity, I can’t wait edit: please try and bring cash! I accept Venmo if not. Must be 21 years and over to enter!
Joe Pa’s Closet posted for the first time last January and has grown to a 6,000-follower account with an extensive inventory of throwback Penn State swag. Customers buy merchandise auction-style or via giveaways.
