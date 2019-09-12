NRT Presents: ‘Steel Magnolias’

No Refund Theatre is kicking off its first show of the semester this weekend with Steel Magnolias, a play written by Robert Harling and directed by Maggie Dennis.

Steel Magnolias is a comedy-drama that follows a group of six Southern women, Shelby, M’Lynn, Ouiser, Clairee, Truvy, and Annelle, in northwest Louisiana in the 1980s. The show takes place over the course of three years in Truvy’s in-home beauty shop, where each of the women gathers regularly.

The show draws on the love the women have for one another and the underlying strength each one of them possesses when times get tough for any of them.

The play deals with some serious moments like a loss that have a touch of lighthearted humor added to make them feel less intense. Overall, the play includes a good amount of lighthearted humor, even in the happier moments of the show, which made them a little more enjoyable.

The cast features Brittany Mancha as M’Lynn, Madie Colantrello as Shelby, Leah Mullen as Clairee, Dori Puzycki as Ouiser, Emma Cagle as Truvy, and Sarah Weston as Annelle. Each performance was authentic and true to the character each portrayed, but Puzycki stood out with her comedic timing.

The costumes and sets are simple, which complement the play perfectly because it doesn’t distract the audience from what is happening. It allows the main focus to be on the story of friendship.

You can catch Steel Magnolias at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 12 through Saturday, September 14 in 111 Forum. You can find more information on the show’s Facebook page.

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and everything about Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__ for quality content.

