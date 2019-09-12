Student Farm To Host Annual Harvest Festival September 12

For all you girls (and guys) who are more than ready to welcome fall back and all of its glory — and by glory, we mean pumpkin-spiced lattes and sunset pictures — the fourth annual Harvest Festival is the perfect start. Hosted by the Student Farm, the festival is scheduled for Thursday, September 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to indulge in fresh, locally grown food while listening to live music and enjoying the scenery at the one-acre Student Farm, which was founded in 2016. Students and other members of the community are invited to attend and take part in various activities, meet members of the Student Farm, and learn about plans for future expansion.

Families and children can partake in planting activities and face painting. Student-led tours will be taking place as well, in an effort to teach members of the community about sustainability while simultaneously offering them a chance to taste-test some of the home-grown veggies.

The Student Farm is located at the intersection of Fox Hollow and Big Hollow roads. Bus and bike groups will depart from on-campus locations to help folks get there. Blue buses are set to leave at 5:30 and 6:00 p.m. from the Agricultural Administration Building and will return to campus between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m. Additionally, a bike pool will meet at the Berkey Creamery at 5:10 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are advised to wear closed-toe shoes and bring their own blankets and lawn chairs so they can sit, relax, and enjoy the festivities.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

