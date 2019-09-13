The Best Signs Of Penn State-Pitt Hate Week: East Halls Edition

The Penn State-Pitt hate week signs are about as big of a tradition as the football matchup itself. All over campus this week windows were filled with a rainbow assortment of witty sticky notes.

For the freshmen, their first (and last) hate week is a particularly exciting time. The signs you’ll see popping up are sure to bring back an overwhelming sense of nostalgia.

Check out some of our favorite signs below.

If you can’t get into college (or get laid), go to Pitt.

Honestly, who would DARE do such a horrendous thing? Looking at you, Mark Hall.

These renovated East dorms are clearly being put to good use.

Conversely, these unrenovated East dorms still need to keep their windows open in the heat. However, we think you probably got the message on this one.

The bloody handprint really makes this window that much more special.

Never forget.

We’re sure all your moms would love this one.

