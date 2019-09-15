PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Football Ranked No. 13 In AP Top 25 Poll

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/15/19 2:04 pm

Penn State football checked in at No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions avoided an upset bid from Pitt by winning 17-10 in the 100th and final scheduled meeting between the two teams. Noah Cain’s 14-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Saturday’s game stood up as the game-winner, and Devyn Ford also found the end zone for the second time this season. Jordan Stout also made a program-record 57-yard field goal to tie the game at 10 in the dying seconds of the first half.

James Franklin’s program began the year at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll, and it moved up two spots following last week’s victory over Buffalo. The team has now been ranked in the poll for 44 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth-longest active streak in the nation. Only Alabama (183 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (117), Clemson (72), and Oklahoma (46) have put together longer streaks.

In addition to this ranking, Penn State moved down one spot to No. 12 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The Nittany Lions started the year at No. 14 before moving up three spots to No. 11 following the second week of the season.

No. 13 Penn State (3-0) will have its first of two bye weeks this season before opening Big Ten play against Maryland at 8 p.m. Friday, September 27 in College Park.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Chris Fowler Says Penn State’s Student Section Is The Best In The Country

Fowler, who was in town to call Penn State’s game against Pitt, wasn’t short on praise for Beaver Stadium throughout the weekend.

Micah Parsons’ Performance Against Pitt Among His Finest As A Nittany Lion

Penn State-Pitt Series Ends In Fitting Fashion

No. 13 Penn State Football Survives Pitt 17-10 In 100th Meeting Between Teams

Penn State snuck by Pitt 17-10 in an amazing installment of the Keystone Classic.

Special Teams Plays Key Role In Penn State Football’s 17-10 Victory Over Pitt

Several plays on special teams shifted some much-needed momentum to the Nittany Lions Saturday.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend