Penn State Football Ranked No. 13 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football checked in at No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

JUST IN: Penn State football held its spot at No. 13 in this week's @AP_Top25 poll. pic.twitter.com/6Zzq1K41Yi — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 15, 2019

The Nittany Lions avoided an upset bid from Pitt by winning 17-10 in the 100th and final scheduled meeting between the two teams. Noah Cain’s 14-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Saturday’s game stood up as the game-winner, and Devyn Ford also found the end zone for the second time this season. Jordan Stout also made a program-record 57-yard field goal to tie the game at 10 in the dying seconds of the first half.

James Franklin’s program began the year at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll, and it moved up two spots following last week’s victory over Buffalo. The team has now been ranked in the poll for 44 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth-longest active streak in the nation. Only Alabama (183 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (117), Clemson (72), and Oklahoma (46) have put together longer streaks.

In addition to this ranking, Penn State moved down one spot to No. 12 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The Nittany Lions started the year at No. 14 before moving up three spots to No. 11 following the second week of the season.

No. 13 Penn State (3-0) will have its first of two bye weeks this season before opening Big Ten play against Maryland at 8 p.m. Friday, September 27 in College Park.

