Penn State ROTC To Hold Annual POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

Penn State will hold a 24-hour Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Remembrance Ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, September 20 on Old Main Lawn.

Penn State’s Chapter of the Arnold Air Society and branches of ROTC will the host the event to remember the airmen, coast guardsmen, Marines, sailors, and soldiers who have not come home during their time serving.

The POW/MIA vigil accompanies National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The event is free and open to the public with special invitations extended to military veterans and those with family members who are currently serving.

The vigil will entail a “Missing Man” table with places for service members of each branch in remembrance of their absence. Penn State Air Force ROTC cadets from Harry R. Armstrong Squadron of the Arnold Air Society will guard the table for 24 hours.

A 21-gun salute, Taps, speakers, and a performance of Penn State’s AFROTC’s A Cappella group, “The Wild Blue Yonders” will happen during the ceremony. POW/MIA bracelets will be available for purchase as a sign of remembrance, a tradition that began in the 1970s.

