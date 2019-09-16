Penn State Women’s Volleyball Stays Put At No. 4 In Week Three Division I Poll

Penn State women’s volleyball once again checks in at No. 4 in the 2019 AVCA Divison I Week Three coaches poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

#AVCA Top-25:



1. Nebraska

2. Stanford

3. Texas

4. Penn St

5. Baylor

6. Pitt

7. Minn

8. Marq

9. Wisc

10. Wash

11. Florida

12. BYU

13. Hawai'i

14. Oregon

15. Creighton

16. Kentucky

17. Mizz

18. Utah

19. Illinois

20. USC

21. Purdue

22. Colo St

23. Florida St

24. Cal

25. Louisville — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 16, 2019

Penn State’s ranking remains unchanged despite a 1-1 week. The team was previously ranked No. 4 in last week’s poll as well.

The Nittany Lions join fellow Big Ten programs such as Nebraska (No. 1), Minnesota (No. 7), and Wisconsin (No. 9) in the top 10. Minnesota moved up the rankings following impressive wins over then-No. 1 Stanford and then-No. 10 Oregon in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge this weekend.

Despite losing to Stanford last Friday, Penn State continued a successful start to the season this past week. The team dropped a back-and-forth battle against the Cardinal but bounced back with a triumphant sweep over then-No. 10 Oregon. Jonni Parker led the team with 29 kills over the weekend.

The Nittany Lions will return to Rec Hall Friday, September 20 to take on No. 6 Pittsburgh at 8:00 p.m. They’ll then travel to the Steel City to play the Panthers once again on Sunday, September 22 at 1:00 p.m.

