We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together: Your Penn State-Pitt Break-Up Playlist

Thanks for the memories, Pitt. It was an interesting four years, but that “rivalry” is “So Yesterday,” and we’re moving on to bigger and better things. We’ve compiled the ultimate breakup playlist to celebrate remember what’s been quite an up-and-down, petty, and exhausting relationship.

We’re talking about classic hits from “Potential Breakup Song” by Aly and AJ to new bops like “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande and everything in between.

If you want to “Cry Me a River” and say “Bye Bye Bye” to pitiful Pittsburgh fans, feel free to belt out this playlist louder than you can scream “Eat Shit Pitt!”

