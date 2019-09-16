PSU news by
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together: Your Penn State-Pitt Break-Up Playlist

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Hope Damato
9/16/19 4:01 am

Thanks for the memories, Pitt. It was an interesting four years, but that “rivalry” is “So Yesterday,” and we’re moving on to bigger and better things. We’ve compiled the ultimate breakup playlist to celebrate remember what’s been quite an up-and-down, petty, and exhausting relationship.

We’re talking about classic hits from “Potential Breakup Song” by Aly and AJ to new bops like “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande and everything in between.

If you want to “Cry Me a River” and say “Bye Bye Bye” to pitiful Pittsburgh fans, feel free to belt out this playlist louder than you can scream “Eat Shit Pitt!”

Hope Damato

Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

