UPUA Confirms Freshman Council, Judicial Board

The 14th Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association met in its old stomping grounds in 302 HUB Wednesday night, confirming both its Freshman Council and Judicial Board before passing one new piece of legislation.

Dan Murphy, director for Student Orientation and Transition Programs, started the meeting by celebrating a successful summer welcoming first-year students and having them engage with Results Will Vary, an interactive musical discussing the transition to college, substance abuse, sexual assault and consent, and diversity on campus.

Murphy also highlighted that more incoming students have been able to accurately define consent than last year.

Next, Dr. Sonia DeLuca Fernandez, Associate Vice Provost for Educational Equity, shared that the Office of Education Equity is working with the Office of Planning and Assessment to administer the first climate for diversity survey. Fernandez hopes to collect data on the climate at Penn State and develop specific action plans.

Dr. Alina Wong, Assistant Vice Provost for Educational Equity, followed Fernandez to bring attention to the form for reporting bias at Penn State.

“Please help us get the word out because the best way that we can address the concerns around climate and culture at Penn State…are, in fact, if we know about them,” Wong said.

During open student forum, Murphy returned to the microphone — this time as a Borough Council member — to speak about the tragic death of Osaze Osagie and reassure attendees that conversations surrounding the event have not stopped during the summer. He also mentioned the verbal and financial commitments council has made in response to the shooting.

In her report, President Laura McKinney discussed her plan to work on high level initiatives such as a permanent location for Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) that will also include Health Promotion and Wellness.

“Through conversations with students in the past few years, I’ve found that overall wellness is a substantial factor in one’s mental health,” McKinney said.

Before moving to legislation, the Assembly welcomed the new Freshman Council to the meeting to be confirmed along with the Judicial Board and Freshman Representatives.

Legislation

Only one piece of legislation was passed after a resolution supporting the expansion of the Penn State newspaper readership program was recommitted.

Resolution 09-14 titled, “Support of Online Absentee Ballot Applications in Pennsylvania,” commends Governor Wolf’s announcement that absentee ballots for Fall 2019 and following elections will be accessible online.

Voting is especially hard for students registered in State College during the May primary elections, which happens soon after most have left campus for the summer.

The Assembly hopes this will increase student voter turnout and urges Pennsylvania State Legislature to work on making the general voting process easier in the future.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a junior English and journalism major and Onward State's Student Life Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Penn State To Appear On New HBO Series ’24/7 College Football The Penn State episode will air Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. and follow the team’s preparation for its Homecoming game against Purdue the previous weekend.