Wine ‘N Shine Pierogi Fest Coming To State College September 22

Is there a better combination than wine and pierogis? We think not.

But if you don’t take our word for it, you can see for yourself when the first annual Wine ‘n Shine Pierogi Fest comes to the Ramada Conference Center on Sunday, September 22.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those in attendance will be able to purchase regular tickets for $10 and VIP tickets for $15. Both sets of tickets come with fancy glasses that you can use to sample various wines from local wineries throughout the event.

In addition to the wine and pierogis, there will be plenty of other food options. From loaded potato salad, to haluski, to sausage with sauerkrat, there’s a little something for everyone. Sadly, the event is not all-you-can-eat. But with all the wine you’ll be consuming, it probably won’t matter all that much.

Shopping vendors, including Oakmont Olive Oil Company and Sundance Getaways, will also be posted up at the festival for those looking to make a few ~impulsive~ decisions this weekend.

Considering the fact that it’s bye-week and chicken baskets are not on the menu for dinner, the wine and pierogi fest seems like a solid alternative.

About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

