Penn State Women’s Volleyball Bounces Back Against Pitt In Five-Set Thriller

After a frustrating loss against No. 6 Pittsburgh Friday night, the Nittany Lions bounced back Sunday afternoon, winning the rematch in five sets.

Senior Gabby Blossom recorded a team-high 46 assists and 17 digs in the 28-26, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14 win.

How It Happened

After failing to convert on three different set points in the opening set, the Nittany Lions somehow managed to come out on top, 28-26. Gray and Blossom led the charge with a spectacular defensive performance at the net, teaming up for a set-clinching block.

Penn State went on to lose the second set 21-25 but bounced back in the third 25-21. After falling behind early and trailing by as many as six, Jonni Parker gave the team some much-needed momentum with two impressive service aces in three serves.

The Nittany Lions fell short in the fourth set 20-25 but ultimately came out on top, winning the fifth set 16-14 with the help of solid performances by several players.

Jonni Parker tallied an impressive 17 kills, eight digs, and three aces, leading the way on the offensive side of the floor. Allyson Cathey also pitched in 15 kills and six digs, while Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord had 10 and nine kills, respectively.

Kaitlyn Hord and Serena Gray chipped in heavily on defense, both racking up five blocks in the win. Emily Sciorra provided a huge spark off the bench and recorded eight digs.

Player Of The Match

Gabby Blossom | Setter

Blossom absolutely stuffed the stat sheets Sunday afternoon. Her team-high 46 assists and 17 digs paved the way for the Nittany Lions in the victory.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (7-2) will take on the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday, September 25. First serve is set for 8 p.m.

