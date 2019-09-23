PSU news by
2019 PSU Votes Week To Encourage Students To Register To Vote

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
9/23/19 4:17 am

The University Park Undergraduate Association is partnering with the Center for Character, Conscience, and Public Purpose, in addition to the League of Women Voters in Centre County, to host the 2019 PSU Votes Week.

The goal of this initiative is to encourage more students to register to vote and participate in local and state elections. This is particularly timely, with the deadline to register to vote for the Municipal Elections in State College –October 7 — quickly approaching.

A slew of activities are planned Monday through Friday, with Tuesday coinciding with National Voter Registration Day.

Below is a complete schedule of the various activities planned for the week:

Monday

  • Canvassing in the HUB from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Canvassing in Pollock and Findlay Commons from 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Climate Action Policy debate at Flex Theatre, from 7 to 8 p.m. The College of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents will all be in attendance.

Tuesday

  • Canvassing in the HUB from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., complete with Creamery ice cream.
  • Canvassing in Warring Commons from 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Canvassing in the HUB from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Canvassing in Redifer Commons from 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday

  • Canvassing in the HUB from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Lecture by Dolores Huerta, presented by the Latino Caucus, at 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Canvassing in the HUB from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students hoping to register to vote but need assistance should look out for individuals wearing t-shirts with the PSU Votes logo around campus. You can also visit this website for more information.

About the Author

Rory Pelella

Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

