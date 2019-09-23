PSU news by
Meet Your 2019 Homecoming Court

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
9/23/19 9:54 am

Homecoming is just over a week away, and all of the anticipation that comes along with it is starting to build up, as expected.

Most recently, Penn State Homecoming announced the nominees on the 2019 Court, which marks the second gender-neutral court, following a sweeping set of changes that were announced in April of 2018.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about each member of the various courts — Student, Graduate, University, and Alumni. You’ll certainly be seeing their faces and hearing their names all around campus between now and October 5. Study up!

Student Court

Connor Pardoe

Majors: Advertising/Public Relations and Communications Arts and Sciences
Involvement: Administrative Vice President of Lion Ambassadors, Bellisario College of Communications Alumni Relations Intern, UPUA Associate Judge, Performing Arts Council president

Mackenzie Anderson

Major: Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Involvement: Lion Ambassador, Smeal Ethics Case Competition Team Member, former Women in Business President

Jake Griggs

Major: Political Science and Business Management
Involvement: Student Body Vice President, Member of the Presidential Leadership Academy, Student Fee Board

Megan Reese

Major: Economics
Minor: Labor and Employment Relations
Involvement: ???

Marlisa Shaw

Major: Biology and Psychology
Involvement: Millennium Scholars Program, research in various campus labs, Minority Health Initiative, SAFE & AWARE

Graciela Bolanos

Major: Community, Environment, and Development
Involvement: Resident Assistant, ???

Colsen Ackroyd

Major: Supply Chain and Information Systems
Involvement: Daily Collegian Business Manager, Invent Penn State Intern

Katie Solomon

Major: Criminology and Sociology
Involvement: Director of Development for THON, Development and Alumni Relations Intern, former Director of Student Outreach for Class Gift Campaign

Frederick Purnell

Major: Biology
Involvement: ???

Zack Durnack

Major: Telecommunications
Minor: Digital Media Trends and Analytics
Involvement: Lion Ambassador, THON Entertainment Captain, Penn State Thespian Society

Graduate Court

Valerie Sullivan
Program: Nutritional Sciences, PhD

Branden Elmore
Program: Higher Education, PhD

University Court

Chris Solo

Title: Clinical Asst. Professor
Administrative Area: Smeal College of Business
Department: Supply Chain and Information Systems

Cheryl Knobloch

Title: Director of Women in Engineering
Administrative Area: Engineering
Department: Engineering Diversity

Kirk French

Title: Assoc. Teaching Professor
Administrative Area: Liberal Arts
Department: Anthropology

Linda Thornton

Title: Professor of Music
Administrative Area: Arts and Architecture
Department: School of Music

Josephine Dumas

Title: Associate Teaching Professor
Administrative Area: Communications
Department: Film-Video and Media Studies

Mike Milligan

Title: Teaching Professor of History
Administrative Area: Liberal Arts
Department: History

Alumni Court

Carl Woodin
Graduation Year: 1991
Title: Founder and President of AZtech Multimedia and Training Group

Dale Hoffman
Graduation Year: 1972
Title: Technical Director of the Aegis Technical Representative Command

Renee Fisher
Graduation Year: 2015
Title: Senior Marketing Specialist at Applied Biomath

