Meet Your 2019 Homecoming Court

Homecoming is just over a week away, and all of the anticipation that comes along with it is starting to build up, as expected.

Most recently, Penn State Homecoming announced the nominees on the 2019 Court, which marks the second gender-neutral court, following a sweeping set of changes that were announced in April of 2018.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about each member of the various courts — Student, Graduate, University, and Alumni. You’ll certainly be seeing their faces and hearing their names all around campus between now and October 5. Study up!

Student Court

Connor Pardoe

Majors: Advertising/Public Relations and Communications Arts and Sciences

Involvement: Administrative Vice President of Lion Ambassadors, Bellisario College of Communications Alumni Relations Intern, UPUA Associate Judge, Performing Arts Council president

Mackenzie Anderson

Major: Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Involvement: Lion Ambassador, Smeal Ethics Case Competition Team Member, former Women in Business President

Jake Griggs

Major: Political Science and Business Management

Involvement: Student Body Vice President, Member of the Presidential Leadership Academy, Student Fee Board

Megan Reese

Major: Economics

Minor: Labor and Employment Relations

Involvement: ???

Marlisa Shaw



Major: Biology and Psychology

Involvement: Millennium Scholars Program, research in various campus labs, Minority Health Initiative, SAFE & AWARE

Graciela Bolanos

Major: Community, Environment, and Development

Involvement: Resident Assistant, ???

Colsen Ackroyd

Major: Supply Chain and Information Systems

Involvement: Daily Collegian Business Manager, Invent Penn State Intern

Katie Solomon

Major: Criminology and Sociology

Involvement: Director of Development for THON, Development and Alumni Relations Intern, former Director of Student Outreach for Class Gift Campaign

Frederick Purnell

Major: Biology

Involvement: ???

Zack Durnack

Major: Telecommunications

Minor: Digital Media Trends and Analytics

Involvement: Lion Ambassador, THON Entertainment Captain, Penn State Thespian Society

Graduate Court

Valerie Sullivan

Program: Nutritional Sciences, PhD

Branden Elmore

Program: Higher Education, PhD

University Court

Chris Solo

Title: Clinical Asst. Professor

Administrative Area: Smeal College of Business

Department: Supply Chain and Information Systems

Cheryl Knobloch

Title: Director of Women in Engineering

Administrative Area: Engineering

Department: Engineering Diversity

Kirk French

Title: Assoc. Teaching Professor

Administrative Area: Liberal Arts

Department: Anthropology

Linda Thornton

Title: Professor of Music

Administrative Area: Arts and Architecture

Department: School of Music

Josephine Dumas

Title: Associate Teaching Professor

Administrative Area: Communications

Department: Film-Video and Media Studies

Mike Milligan

Title: Teaching Professor of History

Administrative Area: Liberal Arts

Department: History

Alumni Court

Carl Woodin

Graduation Year: 1991

Title: Founder and President of AZtech Multimedia and Training Group

Dale Hoffman

Graduation Year: 1972

Title: Technical Director of the Aegis Technical Representative Command

Renee Fisher

Graduation Year: 2015

Title: Senior Marketing Specialist at Applied Biomath

