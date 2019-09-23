Meet Your 2019 Homecoming Court
Homecoming is just over a week away, and all of the anticipation that comes along with it is starting to build up, as expected.
Most recently, Penn State Homecoming announced the nominees on the 2019 Court, which marks the second gender-neutral court, following a sweeping set of changes that were announced in April of 2018.
Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about each member of the various courts — Student, Graduate, University, and Alumni. You’ll certainly be seeing their faces and hearing their names all around campus between now and October 5. Study up!
Student Court
Connor Pardoe
Majors: Advertising/Public Relations and Communications Arts and Sciences
Involvement: Administrative Vice President of Lion Ambassadors, Bellisario College of Communications Alumni Relations Intern, UPUA Associate Judge, Performing Arts Council president
Mackenzie Anderson
Major: Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Involvement: Lion Ambassador, Smeal Ethics Case Competition Team Member, former Women in Business President
Jake Griggs
Major: Political Science and Business Management
Involvement: Student Body Vice President, Member of the Presidential Leadership Academy, Student Fee Board
Megan Reese
Major: Economics
Minor: Labor and Employment Relations
Involvement: ???
Marlisa Shaw
Major: Biology and Psychology
Involvement: Millennium Scholars Program, research in various campus labs, Minority Health Initiative, SAFE & AWARE
Graciela Bolanos
Major: Community, Environment, and Development
Involvement: Resident Assistant, ???
Colsen Ackroyd
Major: Supply Chain and Information Systems
Involvement: Daily Collegian Business Manager, Invent Penn State Intern
Katie Solomon
Major: Criminology and Sociology
Involvement: Director of Development for THON, Development and Alumni Relations Intern, former Director of Student Outreach for Class Gift Campaign
Frederick Purnell
Major: Biology
Involvement: ???
Zack Durnack
Major: Telecommunications
Minor: Digital Media Trends and Analytics
Involvement: Lion Ambassador, THON Entertainment Captain, Penn State Thespian Society
Graduate Court
Valerie Sullivan
Program: Nutritional Sciences, PhD
Branden Elmore
Program: Higher Education, PhD
University Court
Chris Solo
Title: Clinical Asst. Professor
Administrative Area: Smeal College of Business
Department: Supply Chain and Information Systems
Cheryl Knobloch
Title: Director of Women in Engineering
Administrative Area: Engineering
Department: Engineering Diversity
Kirk French
Title: Assoc. Teaching Professor
Administrative Area: Liberal Arts
Department: Anthropology
Linda Thornton
Title: Professor of Music
Administrative Area: Arts and Architecture
Department: School of Music
Josephine Dumas
Title: Associate Teaching Professor
Administrative Area: Communications
Department: Film-Video and Media Studies
Mike Milligan
Title: Teaching Professor of History
Administrative Area: Liberal Arts
Department: History
Alumni Court
Carl Woodin
Graduation Year: 1991
Title: Founder and President of AZtech Multimedia and Training Group
Dale Hoffman
Graduation Year: 1972
Title: Technical Director of the Aegis Technical Representative Command
Renee Fisher
Graduation Year: 2015
Title: Senior Marketing Specialist at Applied Biomath
