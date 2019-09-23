Penn State Alum Don Roy King Wins 10th Emmy Award

Penn State alumnus Don Roy King earned a nod for his work directing the Adam Sandler episode of “Saturday Night Live” when he won his tenth Emmy Award Sunday night.

This marks the third-straight year King has taken home the Emmy for “Best Directing In a Variety Series,” adding yet another accolade to an already-decorated career.

King graduated from Penn State in 1969 with a liberal arts degree and went on to work for both CBS and ABC, before landing a role as director for Saturday Night Live in 2006. Throughout his career, King has contributed to the production of several popular television programs, including “CBS This Morning,” “Good Morning America,” and “Survivor.”

King received his first Emmy in 1977, for his work on the “Mike Douglas Show.” He has since won nine more primetime awards, while being nominated for a whopping total of 13.

King was named a distinguished alumni at Penn State in 2016 and has remained a big supporter of the university and the Bellisario College of Communications throughout his career.

