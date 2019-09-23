Penn State Students Earn $25,000 For Artificial Intelligence Work

The Nittany AI Alliance awarded three Penn State student teams a combined total of $25,000 on Tuesday, September 10 at the Nittany AI Challenge Celebration event.

Students Christina Warren and Mathew Mancini developed Revu, a product designed to keep students engaged during reading assignments. Revu works by generating multiple-choice quizzes and other tests to measure comprehension of key concepts in order to keep students focused.

Warren and Mancini won $15,000 for their product. In the future, they hope to add features that will generate flashcards, save quizzes and notes, and design a mode specifically for instructors.

Students Amie Croteau, Ian Morrissey, and Ethan Adams, and Austin Tucker came together to develop Resilient Resumes. They were awarded $5,000 for their work.

Resilient Resumes is a web application where students can organize their personal information and receive real-time, efficient feedback on how to improve their resume. The app works in association with Penn State Career Services and acts as an excellent resource for students on the search for internships or jobs after graduation.

Schreyer Honors College students Jack Mentch, Neil Ashtekar, Ishan Muzumdar, and Nikhil Nayyar, developed LionPad and won $5,000. The product’s purpose is to make the process of finding a student living situation effortless and uncomplicated.

Out of seven finalists, these three teams secured funding from members of an award committee to further their work in artificial intelligence.

Students interested in participating in the 2020 Nittany AI Challenge are encouraged to attend upcoming workshops throughout the fall and spring semesters. The deadline to submit ideas for the 2020 Nittany AI Challenge is January 31, 2020.

