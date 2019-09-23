PSU news by
State College Named Pennsylvania’s Best College Town In Reviews.org Ranking

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Matthew Ogden
9/23/19 4:00 am

Duh.

About the Author

Matthew Ogden

Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

