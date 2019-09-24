A Review Of Penn State Football’s Running Back-By-Committee Approach

From Saquon Barkley’s dominant college career and breakout first few years in the NFL to Miles Sanders’ own rise as a household name, Penn State has emerged as somewhat of a factory for NFL-ready backfield talent. Long-known as Linebacker U, Penn State is beginning to earn a new moniker as Running Back U, and there’s plenty of promise for the future.

While Nittany Lion fans may have gotten used to seeing one star running back dominate the backfield over the past few seasons, the 2019 team has taken a by-committee approach. Redshirt sophomore Journey Brown, sophomore Ricky Slade, and freshmen Devyn Ford and Noah Cain have all seen time in Penn State’s backfield.

Through three weeks, each player has had ups and downs, but who has stood out the most? Are the #LawnBoyz the real deal? And most importantly, is there a new Saquon in this crowded backfield? Here’s our breakdown of each running back three weeks into the season:

Journey Brown

The most experienced running back of the group, Journey Brown has provided the largest sample size that he cant take the lead on offense. In the first game against Idaho, Brown had five carries for 38 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, along with two receptions for 31 yards. He wasn’t at his best again Buffalo, only finishing with six carries for 28 yards, but he still got his first start the following week against Pitt.

Brown turned in his best performance of the season against Pitt, finishing with 10 carries for 109 yards, including an 85-yard scamper. He also added a reception for 16 yards.

Brown seems to be in line for the start against Maryland, and if he plays like he did against Pitt, he may lock down the job for the rest of the season.

Ricky Slade

Slade has been the biggest disappointment for the offense so far. He has yet to rush for more than 10 yards in any game this season. After starting the first two games of the year, Slade moved into a back-up role against Pitt. He finished that game with only four carries for just as many yards.

On the bright side for Slade, he had two receptions for 42 yards against the Panthers. Although he didn’t fumble against Pitt, turnovers were an issue for Slade through the first two games of the season. This likely played a role behind his limited action during week three.

Devyn Ford

Ford has made the most of the limited snaps he’s been given. Against Idaho, he had 107 yards on six carries, including his first collegiate touchdown on an 81-yard run.

Ford was again used sparingly against Buffalo and Pitt, only getting one carry against the Bulls and five against the Panthers. However, he was able to find the end zone against Pitt, which added to his fledgling highlight reel.

Noah Cain

There was plenty of frustration toward Penn State’s coaching staff after the Pitt game, and one of the biggest gripes was the lack of playing time for Noah Cain, who has looked electric during his limited playing time.

Against Idaho, Cain had nine carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that up with one carry for a two-yard touchdown against Buffalo.

Last week against Pitt, Cain carried the ball six times for 40 yards and a touchdown on a drive where he basically carried the Nittany Lions down the field. Fans were upset that he never saw the field again after that one possession, especially because he looked unstoppable in the time that he played. He also added a reception for 13 yards during that drive.

Cain could be in line for more playing time if Ricky Slade’s performance doesn’t improve, but as of right now the four back cycle is still in full effect as the Nittany Lions prepare for their first road game against Maryland.

