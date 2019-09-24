Women’s Voices Concert At State Theatre Will Benefit Centre Safe
“Women’s Voices” is meant to celebrate women’s voices in music and life, which seems especially important in these strange times.
Performers include:
- Anchor&Arrow
- The Lemon Drops
- Shalom Dubas
- Kristi Jean & Her Ne’er-Do-Wells
- Pure Cane Sugar Band
- Miss Melanie & The Valley Rats
- Natascha & The Spy Boys
- Jackie Brown & The Gill Street Band
This event is a benefit for Centre Safe, with a portion of ticket sales being donated to the organization.
Who: The State Theatre
What: Live Music
When: Saturday, September 28th at 7 pm
Pricing: Premium Orchestra- $39.50 (Includes Fee); Orchestra & Balcony $34.50 (Includes Fee) Where: The State Theatre | 130 W College Ave, State College, PA 16801
