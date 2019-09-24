PSU news by
Women’s Voices Concert At State Theatre Will Benefit Centre Safe

By Sponsored Content
9/24/19 8:00 am

“Women’s Voices” is meant to celebrate women’s voices in music and life, which seems especially important in these strange times.

Performers include:

  • Anchor&Arrow
  • The Lemon Drops
  • Shalom Dubas
  • Kristi Jean & Her Ne’er-Do-Wells
  • Pure Cane Sugar Band
  • Miss Melanie & The Valley Rats
  • Natascha & The Spy Boys
  • Jackie Brown & The Gill Street Band

This event is a benefit for Centre Safe, with a portion of ticket sales being donated to the organization.

Who: The State Theatre
What: Live Music
When: Saturday, September 28th at 7 pm
Pricing: Premium Orchestra- $39.50 (Includes Fee); Orchestra & Balcony $34.50 (Includes Fee) Where: The State Theatre | 130 W College Ave, State College, PA 16801

Buy Tickets Here

