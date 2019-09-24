Women’s Voices Concert At State Theatre Will Benefit Centre Safe

“Women’s Voices” is meant to celebrate women’s voices in music and life, which seems especially important in these strange times.

Performers include:

Anchor&Arrow

The Lemon Drops

Shalom Dubas

Kristi Jean & Her Ne’er-Do-Wells

Pure Cane Sugar Band

Miss Melanie & The Valley Rats

Natascha & The Spy Boys

Jackie Brown & The Gill Street Band

This event is a benefit for Centre Safe, with a portion of ticket sales being donated to the organization.

Who: The State Theatre

What: Live Music

When: Saturday, September 28th at 7 pm

Pricing: Premium Orchestra- $39.50 (Includes Fee); Orchestra & Balcony $34.50 (Includes Fee) Where: The State Theatre | 130 W College Ave, State College, PA 16801

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy Challenges Bellisario Dean On Fox News Portnoy didn’t take kindly to their perspectives, and neither did Tucker Carlson, who ended the interview by saying, “Don’t send your kids to college. That’s the lesson.”