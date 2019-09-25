PSU news by
Penn State Men’s Soccer Receives Votes In Coaches’ Poll For First Time Since 2016

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
9/25/19 4:08 am

Penn State men’s soccer has received votes in the United Soccer Coaches’ Poll for the first time in more than three years.

While the team still sits outside the top 25, the Nittany Lions’ recent run of form has earned them 41 votes in the week 4 poll. Navy, the current No. 25 team in the nation, received 55 votes. The last time Penn State received votes was September 6, 2016 under former coach Bob Warming.

After an opening day blowout defeat at the hands of No. 5 Stanford, the team hasn’t looked back, going 4-0-1 since. A 2-1 overtime victory at Ohio State over the weekend was the biggest win of the young season thus far, and it propelled the Nittany Lions to a winning start to conference play. 

Led by senior’s Aaron Molloy and Christian Sload, the Penn State attack has been in full force for the early stages of 2019. The duo has combined for five goals and four assists through the first six games of the year, and Sload leads the team in assists with four.

In addition to the prolific offense, goalkeeper Kris Shakes leads the conference with a .923 save percentage and 0.33 goals-against average. 

Penn State’s next test will be Michigan, which it’ll host on Friday. Jeff Cook’s Nittany Lions will next face a top 25 team on October 6, which is when they’ll host No. 5 Indiana at Jeffrey Field. 

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

