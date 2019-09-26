NRT Presents: ‘The Importance Of Being Earnest’

No Refund Theatre continues the first round of its fall lineup with The Importance of Being Earnest, written by Oscar Wilde and directed by Meg Reed.

The Importance of Being Earnest is the story of two bachelors, Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, who create alter egos named Ernest to win over their respective lovers. The duo struggles to keep up with their alter egos and become tangled in deception.

While it’s not too surprising, the show’s overall message stresses how important it is to be — you guessed it — earnest with the people you care about.

The cast features Matt Setzer as Jack, Connor DiBella as Algernon, Eliza Mull as Gwendolen, Caroline Collins as Cecily, and Carly Chiavaroli as Lady Bracknell. Each character in the show is portrayed wonderfully and has perfect comedic timing. It makes it difficult to pick a standout performance.

For a play that first debuted more than 120 years ago, its satire is still relevant in today’s society and makes the show enjoyable for the audience.

You can see The Importance of Being Earnest at 8 p.m. from Thursday, September 26 through Saturday, September 28 at 111 Forum. Admission is free as always.

