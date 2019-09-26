Watch State High Football’s Reaction To Beaver Stadium Game Announcement

State College Area High School football will play its final home game of the 2019 season at the one and only Beaver Stadium.

Head coach Matt Lintal made the announcement to his players, who have been through a lot thanks to the renovations and construction at Memorial Field in downtown State College.

“Fellas, it’s been a trying year,” Lintal said. “We’ve had to make a lot of accomodations, and you’ve done a great job. You guys have adapted to everything that we’ve done. We’ve got one more thing to ask of ya: We’ve got to change our last game against Cumberland Valley. We’re not going to play here at the South Track field — we’re going to play at Beaver Stadium.”

Memorial Field is the iconic home of State High football, but it’s closed for the 2019 season as it undergoes renovations that are part of a $14 million project. The project’s initial timeline indicated that the renovations will be completed next August — just in time for the Little Lions’ 2020 season.

Because of the renovations, State High has played its home games at the South Track Field, which is located right by the high school. However, the team’s seniors will get to round out their high school football careers in the world’s third-largest stadium and the second-largest stadium in North America.

“I want you guys to know and understand that there’s been so much that’s gone into this,” Lintal added. “Seniors — this is because of you guys, what you’ve done for our program, and what you’ve sacrificed this year. We’re forever grateful for you, and I want you guys to just understand that this is a special opportunity.

“You guys are going to have an opportunity to play in a stadium that most of us have grown up wanting to run out of that tunnel — myself included. I’m extremely excited to share that moment with you guys.”

Although the thought of playing a home game on the same field that guys like KJ Hamler, Micah Parsons, and Yetur Gross-Matos use every week might be exciting, State High’s focus is firmly on its next game against Central Dauphin East (Central Dauphin East, Central Dauphin East, Central Dauphin East…).

“We don’t got to look at [the Beaver Stadium game] right now,” senior captain Kevin Kurzinger said while breaking the team down before practice. “We got a week ahead of us — we got to play our best game this week, let’s go.”

Lintal and his team are 5-0 so far this season, and they’ll take on Central Dauphin East on the road at 7 p.m. Friday in Harrisburg.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Staff Predictions: No. 12 Penn State vs. Maryland Our staff is confident that the Nittany Lions will open Big Ten play with a win Friday night.