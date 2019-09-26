WPSU Host And Producer Honored For Three Decades Of Contributions

Patty Satalia, a former WPSU host and producer, will be inducted into the Silver Circle Society of the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Saturday, September 28.

The Silver Circle Society requires a minimum of 25 years of service in broadcasting for outstanding members to be recognized. Satalia started working at WPSU — then known as WPSX — in 1987 and retired from the radio station after celebrating 30 years in 2017.

During her time at WPSU, Satalia co-produced and hosted “Conversations from Penn State” where she interviewed remarkable people including author Margaret Atwood and NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson. She also hosted other programs such as “Take Note,” “Lobby Talk,” and “Pennsylvania Inside Out.”

“What I tried to do was facilitate conversations: a natural give and take, a mixture of listening and talking, questions and comments,” Satalia said in a release. “My conversations with ordinary people who shared their stories in an effort to help others are among the most memorable to me.”

Although she was known for her interviews, Satalia also produced award-winning documentaries “Children and Autism: Time is Brain,” “Creating Health: Childhood Obesity” and “Farming from the Heart,” in addition to the award-winning game show “The Pennsylvania Game.”

Satalia will be formally inducted into the honor society Saturday during the 37th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards in Pittsburgh.

About the Author

Cassady Potts

