PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Press Releases

Penn State Tailgates Registration Open; Maryland Tailgate Sold Out

By Sponsored Content
9/27/19 9:00 am

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (Sept. 24, 2019) — Penn State alumni and fans can cheer on Penn State football at this season’s Penn State Tailgates, the premier pre-game event for away games, hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association.

Registration is available for the Tailgates at Iowa (Oct. 12), Michigan State (Oct. 26), Minnesota (Nov. 9), and Ohio State (Nov. 23).

Penn State Tailgates feature the Nittany Lion, Pep Band, and Penn State Cheerleaders, along with an opportunity to hear from special guests and share in Penn State camaraderie.

Each Tailgate begins three hours before scheduled kickoff, and the program starts an hour later. Penn State alumni and fans are encouraged to register early, as the Maryland Tailgate sold out.

Established in 1870, the Penn State Alumni Association serves more than 172,000 members and 700,000 alumni worldwide. Its mission is to connect alumni to the University and to each other; provide valued services to members; and support the University’s mission of teaching, research and service. For more information, visit alumni.psu.edu.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Sponsored

Women’s Voices Concert At State Theatre Will Benefit Centre Safe

“Women’s Voices” is meant to celebrate women’s voices in music and life, which seems especially important in these strange times.

Zimride Back to School Post a Ride Sweepstakes

Lion Ambassadors to Host 2019 Campus Showcase

Gameday Coverage: No. 12 Penn State Football vs. Maryland

Here’s everything Nittany Lion fans will need to be aware of for Penn State’s Big Ten opener Friday night.

A Brief History Of Penn State’s Chippy ‘Rivalry’ Moments With Maryland

Even if a long history of Penn State wins haven’t backed up claims of a rivalry between the Nittany Lions and Maryland, their meetings feature all the emotion, missed handshakes, and late hits of the sport world’s greatest rivalries.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend