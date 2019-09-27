Three-Star Safety Elijah Gaines Commits To Penn State

Penn State football landed another defensive back commitment in the form of three-star safety Elijah Gaines.

Gaines picked the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Notre Dame, and Syracuse, among others.

The newest member of Penn State’s recruiting class is a safety who hails from Alexandria, Virginia. He plays his high school ball at Episcopal High School in his hometown, and he’s the 26th member of Penn State’s current recruiting class.

Gaines checks in at 6’2″, and he has plenty of room to build on his 193-pound frame before he arrives in Happy Valley. He’s the third safety to join James Franklin’s 2020 recruiting class along with blue-chip prospect Enzo Jennings and Lackawanna Community College transfer Ji’Ayir Brown.

Although he’s listed as a safety, Gaines can also play the cornerback position very well. He took an official visit to Happy Valley for Penn State’s 17-10 victory over Pitt after unofficially visiting the Nittany Lions on June 13 of this year.

You can check out the newest Nittany Lion’s highlights by watching his Hudl tape.

