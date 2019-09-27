PSU news by
Voting Now Open For 2020 Class Gift

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
9/27/19 4:05 am

Penn State seniors can now cast their votes for the 2020 Class Gift. While graduation is a touchy subject looming over many seniors heads, the gift is a way to leave a legacy and shape future Penn Staters.

Students graduating in May, August, and December 2020 can vote online or by texting “ClassGift2020” to 867-1777.

Here’s what you need to know about the four finalists this year:

“Complete Penn State” Scholarship

The scholarship fund helps students within 30 credits of graduation either stay on track or return to school and walk on graduation day. If the funding is not met, the money will be directed to the Trustee Emergency Fund and awarded to students experiencing hardship.

We Are Penn State: Choose Your Legacy

This is more of an open-ended class gift that gives seniors the choice to donate to a Penn State fund of their choice whether it be a department, college, or organization. While it may seem vague, the lasting legacy will be the diversity of the funds supported.

Support For The Proposed University Art Museum

This gift is exactly what it sounds like. If chosen, the gift will be a contribution to the construction of the proposed University Art Museum in The Arboretum. This project will replace the Palmer Museum and is expected to be completed by 2022.

Endowment For Counseling And Psychological Services

Another straightforward class gift — a donation to CAPS — will support services that help students deal with both physical and mental health issues. If the minimum is not reached, money raised will support the Mental Health Emergency Fund.

Voting ends Monday, September 30. The winner will be revealed at noon on Tuesday, October 1 at the High School Musical Stairs.

The reveal will coincide Penn State Homecoming’s “Past to Present” event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the HUB.

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a junior English and journalism major and Onward State's Student Life Editor.

