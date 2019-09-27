Your Guide To Entertainment On The Bus Ride To Maryland
The day you’ve been waiting for all week is finally here. You’re all decked out in your best gameday ‘fit, probably missing a class or two, and ready to experience the hype that only Penn State football can bring, even though it’s a Friday.
The only problem? You’re about to be stuck on a bus for three-and-a-half hours. And while the highway scenery certainly won’t disappoint, there’s only so much looking out the window you can do before boredom inevitably sets in.
Luckily, entertaining yourself on the bus isn’t terribly difficult. We’ve put together a list of things to make sure that your bus ride doesn’t make you too crabby.
Make New Friends
What better way to spend three and a half hours than chatting up the person sitting next to you? Even if they’re a complete stranger, getting to know new people is an essential part of the road trip experience. Some fun conversation starters include:
- Favorite quotes from the Willard Preacher
- Sean Clifford’s smile
- The location of the JoePa statue
- A mutual hatred of Old Bay seasoning
Start a Chant
Because after all, WE ARE Penn State! There’s nothing more hype than a “We Are” chant on a gameday, and no matter what time of day it is, any time is a good time for this chant. Bonus points if the other drivers on the road can hear you.
Play Musical Chairs
No room, no problem! This party classic can easily be modified to fit the space of the bus. Pump up PJ Mullen’s Beaver Stadium Hype mix, and get the whole bus involved! You’ll have an experience that you’ll never forget. Pro tip: leave the tackling to the football players.
Have a Rave
If you’re having FOMO from missing out on a Friday night at the Gaff, have no fear! Bust out those speakers and bring the vibe of Champs to College Park by starting a rave. There may not be a celebrity DJ (Joe Jonas, we’re looking at you.) but you can still keep the party going down to Maryland Stadium and back.
We hope these tips help you to bring your road trip experience to the next level!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Gameday Coverage: No. 12 Penn State Football vs. Maryland
Here’s everything Nittany Lion fans will need to be aware of for Penn State’s Big Ten opener Friday night.
A Brief History Of Penn State’s Chippy ‘Rivalry’ Moments With Maryland
Even if a long history of Penn State wins haven’t backed up claims of a rivalry between the Nittany Lions and Maryland, their meetings feature all the emotion, missed handshakes, and late hits of the sport world’s greatest rivalries.
Send this to a friend
Comments