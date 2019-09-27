Your Guide To Entertainment On The Bus Ride To Maryland

The day you’ve been waiting for all week is finally here. You’re all decked out in your best gameday ‘fit, probably missing a class or two, and ready to experience the hype that only Penn State football can bring, even though it’s a Friday.

The only problem? You’re about to be stuck on a bus for three-and-a-half hours. And while the highway scenery certainly won’t disappoint, there’s only so much looking out the window you can do before boredom inevitably sets in.

Luckily, entertaining yourself on the bus isn’t terribly difficult. We’ve put together a list of things to make sure that your bus ride doesn’t make you too crabby.

Make New Friends

What better way to spend three and a half hours than chatting up the person sitting next to you? Even if they’re a complete stranger, getting to know new people is an essential part of the road trip experience. Some fun conversation starters include:

Favorite quotes from the Willard Preacher

Sean Clifford’s smile

The location of the JoePa statue

A mutual hatred of Old Bay seasoning

Start a Chant

Because after all, WE ARE Penn State! There’s nothing more hype than a “We Are” chant on a gameday, and no matter what time of day it is, any time is a good time for this chant. Bonus points if the other drivers on the road can hear you.

Play Musical Chairs

No room, no problem! This party classic can easily be modified to fit the space of the bus. Pump up PJ Mullen’s Beaver Stadium Hype mix, and get the whole bus involved! You’ll have an experience that you’ll never forget. Pro tip: leave the tackling to the football players.

Have a Rave

If you’re having FOMO from missing out on a Friday night at the Gaff, have no fear! Bust out those speakers and bring the vibe of Champs to College Park by starting a rave. There may not be a celebrity DJ (Joe Jonas, we’re looking at you.) but you can still keep the party going down to Maryland Stadium and back.

We hope these tips help you to bring your road trip experience to the next level!

About the Author

Alysa Rubin Alysa Rubin is a freshman majoring in Photojournalism. She's from the obscure area known as "right outside of Philly" and loves long walks (to her fridge), fun socks, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Alysa also takes pictures sometimes. If you find yourself wanting more dog videos, memes, or Spongebob references, follow @arubin241 on Twitter. If you want to see more of Alysa's life (in squares), follow her on Instagram @arubin.photo.

