National Coffee Day: State College Edition

Rise and shine, Penn State. It is time to celebrate National Coffee Day here in State College. National Coffee Day takes place annually on September 29. The holiday was created to promote fair trade coffee, local coffee shops, and to bring coffee fanatics together.

Happy Valley is a great place to recognize the special occasion, so be sure to stop by any (or all) of these locations for your discounted cup of Joe.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Sticking with the classics is always a great option. Dunkin’ is running a buy one, get one deal this Sunday, encouraging the State College community to recharge and reconnect with their favorite coffee drinkers in their life. Customers will receive one free hot coffee with the purchase of one hot coffee. Special offers will be added throughout the day for Perks Members, so be sure to turn on the Dunkin’ app notifications.

Café Lemont

The most exciting way to celebrate National Coffee Day is to venture out and explore a lesser-known State College gem. Café Lemont roasts on-site throughout the week, guaranteeing fresh coffee for their customers. This weekend they are running a buy one, get one special: Buy one medium drip coffee and get one free medium drip coffee.

Sheetz

The best way to fend off the Sunday Scaries is with a visit to Sheetz downtown. Customers will receive one free cold brew coffee when they purchase through the Sheetz app. This promotion applies to any size and any flavor cold brew.

Rothrock Coffee

If local coffee is your aesthetic, head on over to Rothrock Coffee to celebrate the occasion. For ~ trendy ~ State College folks, this is the place to be. Rothrock is offering two dollars off any bag of coffee purchased. Additionally, customers will receive one free 12 ounce drip coffee with the purchase of a bag of coffee.

Duck Donuts

What’s better than one National Coffee Day deal? Two National Coffee Day deals. Duck Donuts is offering a buy one, get one cup of coffee discount. Additionally, the downtown spot is offering a limited-time buttercream filled powdered donut topped with ground coffee.

Saint’s Cafe

Nothing beats a Sunday morning stroll downtown with your double-shot-of-espresso-sugar-free-almond-milk Saint’s coffee concoction in hand. Saint’s is offering one free 12 ounce drip coffee to-go with the purchase of any 12 ounce bag of coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day.

Silk Online Deal

Is your favorite State College coffee shop not on the list? Don’t fret; Silk is here to save National Coffee Day. The popular milk alternative is offering a special deal for non-dairy consumers.

PayPal request [email protected] with the cost of your dairy-free coffee and your order as a note to be reimbursed up to five dollars. The offer caps at $5,000, so be sure to act quickly.

