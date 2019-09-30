Chainsmokers, Five Seconds Of Summer Bring A Little Bit Of Everything To BJC With Electric Concert

The Chainsmokers don’t let us down.

In their return to Happy Valley for the “World Joy Tour” Sunday night, the EDM pop duo rocked the BJC with an electric concert that had the crowd of Penn Staters jumping up and down from beginning to end.

To kick things off, Lennon Stella opened with a short set around 7 p.m., before passing off the torch to everyone’s favorite Australian boy band.

Five Seconds Of Summer played some of its more popular hits — including “She Looks So Perfect,” “Easier,” and “Amnesia” — and even covered a Blink-182 classic. Guitarist Mark Hoppus appeared on the video screens with a brief message, giving the band permission to perform a cover of “What’s My Age Again.”

“Don’t fuck it up,” he said. And they didn’t.

After about an hour, Five Seconds of Summer wrapped up its set with “Youngblood,” which was easily a crowd favorite.

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall then came running onto the stage with torches in hand, raising the energy and setting the mood for the rest of the concert.

“Let’s turn the fuck up tonight,” Taggart said.

The Chainsmokers immediately got things going with “Takeaway,” a song from its most recent album featuring Lennon Stella and Illenium. They transitioned into the 2015 hit “Roses,” which spent several weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, before covering “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The duo hyped up the Bryce Jordan Center with several other hits including “Paris,” “Call You Mine,” and “Don’t Let Me Down.” They even treated the crowd to an unreleased song that has yet to hit the radio/streaming platforms, as the concertgoers held up the lights from their phones and swayed their arms back and forth.

At one point, it started to feel like gameday inside Beaver Stadium, when the Chainsmokers performed a remix of “Shout” by the Isley Brothers, before breaking out into a cover of “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes.

Through it all, the concert was entertaining and engaging to say the least — various colored lights blazed in all directions, fire shot up straight from the stage, and several props/objects were used throughout the set.

Taggart climbed up onto a levitating platform for the next song, belting out “Everybody Hates Me” in the air, high above the crowd.

This elevated platform theme continued for a bit, as Pall showcased his talents on the drums with a solo several feet above the stage (The climax of which occurred when the drumsticks lit on fire and Pall absolutely went OFF.).

The set got even more entertaining — as if that were possible — when a big chain ball descended from the ceiling. Taggart wasted no time stepping foot into the ball and performing “Sick Boy” as he climbed up and down the sides as it ascended back into the air. If the singing thing gets old, there’s no question he could pursue a career as an athlete.

This wasn’t the last of the big chain ball, either. It would appear again later in the set when the concert turned into a bit of a circus stunt for a brief period of time. Three motorcycles entered the chain ball and rode in circles one behind the other, leaving several people (especially myself) in awe.

The Chainsmokers then brought Five Seconds of Summer back on stage for one more song, “Who Do You Love,” which everyone in the BJC seemed to know the lyrics to. Needless to say, Taggart was pretty impressed.

“This has been my favorite tour of the show so far,” he said.

Penn Staters reciprocated the love, too — especially when a remix of Zombie Nation came on and the crowd went absolutely wild.

The concert wrapped up with the popular song “This Feeling” and an instrumental version of “Closer” that made us reminisce once again about football and Beaver Stadium.

As everyone belted the words from the top of their lungs, it put the final exclamation point on an amazing concert and night. Who would have ever known it was a Sunday night before classes?

