Penn State-Iowa Slated For Primetime Kickoff

No. 12 Penn State football’s clash with No. 14 Iowa will be played under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.

The two teams’ week 7 contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, according to official announcements from the Hawkeyes and Penn State Athletics. It’ll be televised on ABC, Fox Sports 1, or the Big Ten Network.

Iowa's next home game versus Penn State on Oct. 12 will kickoff at 6:30 pm (CT) and will be televised on ABC, FS1 or BTN. #Hawkeyes #soldout #primetime — IowaFBLive (@IowaFBLive) September 30, 2019

On September 23, 247Sports’ David Eickholt reported a source told him that the game would kick off at 7 p.m. Although Eickholt’s initial report wasn’t 100 percent accurate, the game will still kick off under the lights of Kinnick Stadium.

Last year, the two teams were both ranked for a late-October meeting at Beaver Stadium. Then-No. 17 Penn State took down Iowa, which was ranked No. 18 at the time, by a final score of 30-24 to snap a rare two-game losing skid at home. Nate Stanley and the Hawkeye offense was marching down the field on Penn State’s defense with a six-point deficit, but Nick Scott’s clutch interception on the goal line ended the drive and gave Trace McSorley and the offense the ball back with a little more than three minutes to play.

Penn State and Iowa aren’t in the same division of the Big Ten, but this year will be the fourth consecutive season in which the two teams have squared off. James Franklin has never lost to the Hawkeyes as Penn State’s head coach, and his team has outscored Iowa 92-57 in the last three meetings. The Nittany Lions blew out Kirk Ferentz’s team 41-14 in 2016 before narrowly escaping Kinnick Stadium with a 21-19 win in 2017. Juwan Johnson hauled in his first career touchdown reception with no time on the clock and Penn State trailing by four points.

Penn State leads its all-time series against Iowa 16-12 and is currently riding a five-game winning streak against the Hawkeyes. That’s tied for the longest win streak in series history — Joe Paterno’s team won five straight against Iowa from 1971-1975 before the Hawkeyes rattled off five consecutive victories from 2000-2004.

