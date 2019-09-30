Penn State Women’s Volleyball Stays Put At No. 5 In Week Five Division I Poll

Penn State women’s volleyball remains at No. 5 in the 2019 AVCA Division I Week Five coaches poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

AVCA Top-25:



1. Baylor

2. Neb

3. Stanford

4. Pitt

5. Penn St

6. Texas

7. Minn

8. Wash

9. BYU

10. Marquette

11. Hawai'i

12. Fla

13. Wisc

14. Creighton

15. Kentucky

16. Colorado St

17. Purdue

18. Ill.

19. Cal

20. Utah

21. Rice

22. Mizz

23. Florida St

24. Washington St

25. Oregon — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 30, 2019

The Nittany Lions moved neither up nor down from their previous ranking.

Russ Rose’s program is joined by fellow Big Ten representatives including Nebraska (No. 2), Minnesota (No. 7), and Wisconsin (No. 13) in the latest poll. Purdue and Illinois follow closely behind at No. 17 and No. 18, respectively.

Despite not moving up in the poll, the team put forth another successful week of play this past week. Penn State opened Big Ten play with a sweep over Michigan State Wednesday and improved to 2-0 in conference play with a sweep against Rutgers Saturday night. Jonni Parker, who was honored with the team’s first-ever “Silent Set” this week, finished the weekend with a team-high 28 kills.

The Nittany Lions (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) will travel to Madison, Wisconsin on Wednesday to take on the Badgers at 9 p.m. The team will return home on Saturday to play Iowa at 7 p.m. at Rec Hall.

