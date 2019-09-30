Penn State Women’s Volleyball Stays Put At No. 5 In Week Five Division I Poll
Penn State women’s volleyball remains at No. 5 in the 2019 AVCA Division I Week Five coaches poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions moved neither up nor down from their previous ranking.
Russ Rose’s program is joined by fellow Big Ten representatives including Nebraska (No. 2), Minnesota (No. 7), and Wisconsin (No. 13) in the latest poll. Purdue and Illinois follow closely behind at No. 17 and No. 18, respectively.
Despite not moving up in the poll, the team put forth another successful week of play this past week. Penn State opened Big Ten play with a sweep over Michigan State Wednesday and improved to 2-0 in conference play with a sweep against Rutgers Saturday night. Jonni Parker, who was honored with the team’s first-ever “Silent Set” this week, finished the weekend with a team-high 28 kills.
The Nittany Lions (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) will travel to Madison, Wisconsin on Wednesday to take on the Badgers at 9 p.m. The team will return home on Saturday to play Iowa at 7 p.m. at Rec Hall.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Paradise Found: Penn State Professor Helps Make Massive Literary Discovery With An Unlikely Tool
“It’s like the second-most-important writer in the English language reading the first-most-important writer in the English language.”
Club Spikeball Taking Off One Year And 500+ Members Later
Penn State’s Club Spikeball team has grown since its inception last fall, and is now competing against other collegiate teams.
Send this to a friend
Comments