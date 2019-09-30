Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford has earned a nod for Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning.

Tanner Morgan of @GopherFootball and Sean Clifford of @PennStateFball are the #B1GFootball Co-Offensive Players of the Week. pic.twitter.com/WpqlsJMyQP — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 30, 2019

Clifford’s recognition comes after a breakout performance against Maryland last Friday. The sophomore signal-caller threw for a career-high 398 yards and three touchdowns against the Terrapins, completing 26 of 31 pass attempts. He also added 54 yards on the ground and his first-ever rushing touchdown against the Terps.

His impressive outing resulted in the third-most passing yards in program history and most since Christian Hackenberg’s 454 yards against Central Florida in 2014. Clifford set a new school record with 287 passing yards in the first half against Maryland.

Clifford was nominated for the weekly honor alongside Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, who threw for an eerily similar 396 yards and four touchdowns against Purdue this past Saturday.

