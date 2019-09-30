PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
9/30/19 10:58 am

Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford has earned a nod for Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning.

Clifford’s recognition comes after a breakout performance against Maryland last Friday. The sophomore signal-caller threw for a career-high 398 yards and three touchdowns against the Terrapins, completing 26 of 31 pass attempts. He also added 54 yards on the ground and his first-ever rushing touchdown against the Terps.

His impressive outing resulted in the third-most passing yards in program history and most since Christian Hackenberg’s 454 yards against Central Florida in 2014. Clifford set a new school record with 287 passing yards in the first half against Maryland.

Clifford was nominated for the weekly honor alongside Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, who threw for an eerily similar 396 yards and four touchdowns against Purdue this past Saturday.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Paradise Found: Penn State Professor Helps Make Massive Literary Discovery With An Unlikely Tool

“It’s like the second-most-important writer in the English language reading the first-most-important writer in the English language.”

Club Spikeball Taking Off One Year And 500+ Members Later

Penn State’s Club Spikeball team has grown since its inception last fall, and is now competing against other collegiate teams.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend