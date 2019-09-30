The Backstory Of Penn State Football’s #LawnBoyz

It all started with a tweet when running back coach Ja’Juan Seider first used #LawnBoyz to wish Miles Sanders luck at the NFL Scouting Combine. Now, nearly seven months to the day that tweet was sent, the LawnBoyz have taken State College by storm.

Friday night’s game against Maryland was the first time the nation got to see the serious bling from the running back core. The committee of backs — Journey Brown, Ricky Slade, Devyn Ford, and Noah Cain — brought out the LawnBoyz chain after Slade scored a touchdown in a blowout win over the Terps.

Presenting an object you never knew you needed until right now: The Lawn Boyz chain. pic.twitter.com/y2w07f1fEb — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 28, 2019

Brown and Ford have both talked about how the name of the group of running backs came to be.

“I wasn’t here when they actually created the name ‘LawnBoyz,’” Ford told Penn State Athletics following the Pitt game. “But Coach Seider says, obviously, we’re running backs, so we eat up grass. If we eat up grass, we’ll score touchdowns, so that makes us ‘LawnBoyz.’”

“At first we were 7-11 boys because we are always open,” Brown said. “Then we switched to LawnBoyz because we tear up the field, you know, that’s our field…When Coach Seider introduced it to us, we were like ‘Yeah, we like that,’ and we kept saying it.”

RB @TsunamiFord breaks down the early season success from the #LawnBoyz & shows off the new bling the RBs have been sporting. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/UnOAJjiIfB — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 16, 2019

While the 7-11 boys is a fun name, it is definitely not as catchy as the LawnBoyz. As the season continues for these four running backs, Penn State fans all over will be looking for the LawnBoyz chain every time they score a touchdown.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to @theowenabbey on Twitter.

Paradise Found: Penn State Professor Helps Make Massive Literary Discovery With An Unlikely Tool Social media has changed our lives infinitely, and the realm of literary scholarship is no different. Thanks to the collective hivemind of Twitter, one of the biggest literary discoveries of the decade was found in large part thanks to the work of a Penn State professor. A copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio from 1623 that […]