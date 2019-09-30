PSU news by
The Backstory Of Penn State Football’s #LawnBoyz

By Owen Abbey
9/30/19 4:10 am

It all started with a tweet when running back coach Ja’Juan Seider first used #LawnBoyz to wish Miles Sanders luck at the NFL Scouting Combine. Now, nearly seven months to the day that tweet was sent, the LawnBoyz have taken State College by storm.

Friday night’s game against Maryland was the first time the nation got to see the serious bling from the running back core. The committee of backs — Journey Brown, Ricky Slade, Devyn Ford, and Noah Cain — brought out the LawnBoyz chain after Slade scored a touchdown in a blowout win over the Terps.

Brown and Ford have both talked about how the name of the group of running backs came to be.

“I wasn’t here when they actually created the name ‘LawnBoyz,’” Ford told Penn State Athletics following the Pitt game. “But Coach Seider says, obviously, we’re running backs, so we eat up grass. If we eat up grass, we’ll score touchdowns, so that makes us ‘LawnBoyz.’”

“At first we were 7-11 boys because we are always open,” Brown said. “Then we switched to LawnBoyz because we tear up the field, you know, that’s our field…When Coach Seider introduced it to us, we were like ‘Yeah, we like that,’ and we kept saying it.”

While the 7-11 boys is a fun name, it is definitely not as catchy as the LawnBoyz. As the season continues for these four running backs, Penn State fans all over will be looking for the LawnBoyz chain every time they score a touchdown.

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to @theowenabbey on Twitter.

