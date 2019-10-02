Beaver Stadium Parking Sold Out For Homecoming Game Against Purdue

Parking around Beaver Stadium for Penn State football’s Homecoming game against Purdue has sold out, according to a release from the University.

Fans who weren’t able to snag a pre-paid parking permit in time can utilize several cash-lot options available at on-campus parking decks and lots. East Deck, Eisenhower Deck, and Nittany Deck cost $25, while Lot Red A in West Campus is going for $15.

All parking for these areas will open at 7 a.m. Saturday and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Downtown State College has additional parking garages and places to park — including the garages on Beaver Ave., Fraser St., and Pugh St.

Fans without parking passes who choose to park in one of the available cash lots on campus should be aware of the one-way traffic pattern that’s set to take effect at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. You’ll only be able to access those lots from certain routes:

East Deck: Bigler Road via Park Ave. and Atherton St.

Eisenhower Deck: Eisenhower Road from College Ave. — travel north on University Drive, turn left on Hastings Road, right on Bigler Road, and left on Eisenhower Road.

Nittany Deck: Fischer Road from Atherton St. — travel east on Curtin Road, then turn left on Allen Road, and left on Fischer Road; or from College Ave. — travel north on Burrowes Road, turn right on Curtin Road, left on Allen Road, and left on Fischer Road.

Lot Red A: Turn onto White Course Drive from Atherton St.

The East Deck is expected to reach capacity early Saturday morning. Penn State is encouraging fans who don’t have a valid permit to park there to go straight to the Eisenhower or Nittany Decks or Lot Red A. If you park in Lot Red A as a visitor, your car must leave there by 6 p.m. Sunday.

About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

