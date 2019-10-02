PSU news by
Harlem Globetrotters To Return To Bryce Jordan Center March 2

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
10/2/19 2:55 pm

The Harlem Globetrotters will make a pit stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on March 2, 2020, to perform their new show, “Pushing the Limits.”

Tip-off for Harlem’s exhibition game is set for 7 p.m., and the arena’s doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Wednesday, October 16th, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $26.50 all the way up to $86.50.

Known for their entertaining style of basketball featuring over-the-top dunks, sleek full-court passes, and a quick pace of play, the Globetrotters have been entertaining guests around the world since 1926.

This isn’t the Globetrotters’ first foray into Happy Valley, though. The team last played at the BJC in March 2019.

More information about the event and purchasing tickets can be found here.

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to @theowenabbey on Twitter.

Comments

