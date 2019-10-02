Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Four Roundup

Week four of the NFL just wrapped and multiple former Penn State players left their mark.

Chris Godwin had a huge game in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Los Angeles Rams. In addition to Godwin’s performance, Miles Sanders had arguably the best game of his young professional career.

Let’s take a look back at how some Nittany Lions performed during the fourth week of the NFL season:

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin broke loose this week just like every fantasy expert had been saying he would all year. In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ upset win over the Rams, Godwin exploded for a whopping 12 catches for 172 yards — both of which are career-highs for the third-year receiver. He also added two touchdowns within minutes of each other.

Godwin is emerging as a star in the NFL. Through a quarter of the season, he has 26 catches, 386 yards, and four touchdowns. That’s a 16-game pace of 104 catches, 1544 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Those numbers would put him among the best receivers in football.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders had his best week as a pro for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Thursday night win against the Green Bay Packers. Sanders finished with a career-high 72 yards on 11 carries but was overshadowed by teammate Jordan Howard who totaled 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Not only did Sanders contribute on offense, but also on special teams. He had a 66-yard kick return early in the second quarter to put the Eagles in business.

Miles Sanders: still fast in the NFL pic.twitter.com/uHABGJbi7G — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 27, 2019

Sanders will be able to build on his performance next week against the goddamn lowly Jets

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson had a nice showing for the Chicago Bears in the win against the Minnesota Vikings. In what was a low-scoring match-up, Robinson hauled in seven catches for 77 yards. Robinson led the Bears in catches and yards, doing so without his starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky who was injured early in the game.

Robinson has had an under-the-radar season so far and is on pace for almost 100 catches and over 1,100 yards. Shockingly, he has yet to find the end zone thus far, but that could end next week against the Raiders.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

Adrian Amos had a solid game for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He tied a season-high with seven total tackles and has been impressive with his tackling ability early in the season.

Adrian Amos is such a good tackler. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) September 27, 2019

Amos was one of the many off-season additions to this Packers defense and has been one of the reasons for the unit’s improvement. Amos and the Packer defense have a matchup with the 3-1 Cowboys next week at AT&T Stadium.

DaeSean Hamilton, Denver Broncos

DaeSean Hamilton had his best game of the year in this week’s 26-24 loss to the Jaguars. Hamilton accumulated a career-high 57 yards on just three catches. It has been a slow start to the year for Hamilton — coming into this game with only four catches for 20 yards. We’ll see if this week’s spark carries over to next week’s game against the Chargers.

Other Notable Players

Sean Lee: Lee had five total tackles for the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Lee had five total tackles for the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. Carl Nassib: In this week’s impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams, Nassib recorded 3 tackles for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

