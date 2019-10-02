Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity to Host October Events For LGBTQ+ History Month

Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will lead the celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month with activities including workshops, speakers, and film screenings.

Throughout the week, signature and new events will be held around campus and will welcome all students. There also are several national and international observances and celebrations around sexual and gender diversity.

HUB Takeover – Wednesday, October 2

This event will take place on Wednesday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Various organizations representing the LGBTQ community will be around the HUB for students to network with, as well as to enjoy some fun music and events.

Light The Night – Wednesday, October 2

Light The Night will take place on the evening of Wednesday, October 2 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The event will be held in 101 Boucke and students will have the opportunity to create luminaries for survivors of domestic violence. The luminaries will then be displayed on Old Main Lawn.

Library Pop-Up Display – Thursday, October 3

On Thursday, October 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Mann Assembly Room a pop-up display will be available for students to interact with. This display will offer students a look into the Special Collections Library where they can learn more about the deep history of the LGBTQ+ community at Penn State.

Alumni And Friends Tailgate – Saturday, October 5

Before Saturday’s noon kickoff against Purdue, come tailgate and enjoy some free food with alumni and friends of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity. The event will kickoff on Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m. and go until 30 minutes before kickoff at 11:30. It will be hosted in the suites at Medlar Field.

Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon – Tuesday, October 8

On Tuesday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Mann Assembly Room, students will have the opportunity to celebrate queer history by editing Wikipedia pages for prominent LGBTQ+ members in society. No prior knowledge is necessary and all students are welcome.

LGBTQ+ History Month Rally – Wednesday, October 9

The LGBTQ+ History Month rally will kick off on Wednesday, October 9 at noon on the High School Musical steps. This rally is a great opportunity for students to come together and discuss, share, and support each other while also advocating for change.

Keynote Speaker: Zach Barack – Wednesday, October 9

On the evening of Wednesday, October 9 at 6 p.m., keynote speaker Zach Barack will share his story with an audience in the Freeman Auditorium. Barack is a transgender actor, singer, and comedian who is currently enrolled at the University of Southern California.

Documentary Viewing: “From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?” – Monday, October 14

On Monday, October 14 at 5 p.m. in the HUB’s Flex Theater, there will be a screening of the documentary From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet? The documentary provides a riveting look into both the gay rights movement and the African-American civil rights movement.

Spirit Day – Thursday, October 17

Spirit Day will be hosted on Thursday, October 17 and students are encouraged to “go purple” to stand up against those who face bullying because of their identity. It is a chance to visibly show solidarity for all in the LGBTQ+ community.

Out And Engaged Philadelphia Trip – Friday, October 25

This trip to Philadelphia will be hosted on Friday, October 25 and give students the opportunity to immerse themselves in the gay culture of Philadelphia, as well as to interact with regional Alumni.

More information about these events and information on the national and international days of observances can be found here.

About the Author

Hope Damato

